Bonnie L. Denney
Newark - Bonnie L. Denney, age 79, of Newark, formerly of Bladensburg, passed away March 10, 2019 at the Chestnut House in Newark.
She was born July 9, 1939 in Mercers Bottom, WV to Louis Amon and Edna Irene (Long) Wray.
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, and working in her yard.
She is survived by three sons: Raymond (Jean Ann) Mount of WV, Wade Denney of Howard, and Steve (Beth) Denney of Howard; three daughters Terry (Kenneth) Schuhart of Newark, Linda (Mike) Barrett of Mount Vernon and Ruthie (Neil) Knoff of Danville; 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren; two brothers: Kenneth Wray and Charles Wray of Point Pleasant, WV.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Virgil Denney in 1992, and three sisters Edna Edmonds, Frances Flory, and Rose Springer.
Graveside Services will be held On Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Bladensburg Cemetery with Mr. Ben McKinstry officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Bonnie's memory to Hospice of Central Ohio.
The Lasater Funeral Homes are handling the funeral arrangements for the Denney family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019