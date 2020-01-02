|
|
Bonnie Sue Pace
Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Bonnie Sue Pace, age 65, of Newark, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with Clifford Mason as Celebrant. Friends may call from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
Bonnie was born June 13, 1954 in Lancaster, Ohio. She passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital.
Bonnie retired from Northwoods in Columbus where she had been an IT Analyst. She was a very creative person and enjoyed balloon twisting, quilting, shopping and reading.
She is survived by a son, Richard W. "Rick" (Brandy) Gilbert of Newark; grandson, Brennan Gilbert; mother, Dorothy Lee (Lacey) Beougher of Hebron; brothers, Donald (Kristine) Beougher of Jacksonville, Fla., Rodger (Jenny) Beougher of Newark and Timothy (Tina) Beougher of Pataskala; sisters, Lynda (Joe) White of Newark and Penny Sellers of Hebron; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Leroy D. Beougher.
Memorial contributions may be made to further adrenal insufficiency research through the Alpha-1 Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134. www.alpha1.org
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Bonnie or to sign an online guest book.
Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Kirkersville is honored to care for Bonnie and her family.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020