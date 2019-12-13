Services
Brad Allen Rada


1964 - 2019
Brad Allen Rada

Newark - Brad Allen Rada, 55, of Newark passed away on December 11, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 1, 1964 in Newark to William and Judith (Householder) Rada.

Brad graduated from Heath High School in 1983. He worked as a maintenance man and locksmith. He loved working with his hands, painting, remodeling, etc. He loved the outdoors, camping rafting and always liked a challenge.

He is survived by his mother, Judith Rada; brother, Chris Rada; sister, Robin (Randy) Archer; aunt, Susan Shannon; uncle, Tom Householder; nieces, Catey Hoisington and Ashley (Kyle) Bryan; great-nieces and nephew, Briana, Lynlee and Jackson.

He is preceded in death by his father, William F. Rada; and uncle, Paul Shannon.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul or Blessed Sacrament Church.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
