Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradford Fairall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradford K. Fairall


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bradford K. Fairall Obituary
Bradford K. Fairall

NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service for Bradford K. Fairall, 60, of Newark, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Bradford passed away March 4, 2019, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born October 8, 1958, in Columbia Station, Ohio, to the late Arthur Fairall and Rosemary (Gianvito) Casey.

Bradford treasured his son, Bradford Fairall II. He was a knife maker by trade. He shared his artistic ability through his knife making and carving skills.

Bradford is survived by his son, Bradford K. Fairall, II; ex-wife, Barbara Fairall, her two children Elizabeth Fairall and Thomas Hullman; sister, Pamela (David) Morris; nieces, Rosanne Paloney, Jamie Paloney and Kristen Morris; nephews David Paloney and Greg Morris, and many great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sheree T. Fairall and Geri Lynne (John) Burroughs.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now