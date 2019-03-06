|
|
Bradford K. Fairall
NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service for Bradford K. Fairall, 60, of Newark, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.
Bradford passed away March 4, 2019, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born October 8, 1958, in Columbia Station, Ohio, to the late Arthur Fairall and Rosemary (Gianvito) Casey.
Bradford treasured his son, Bradford Fairall II. He was a knife maker by trade. He shared his artistic ability through his knife making and carving skills.
Bradford is survived by his son, Bradford K. Fairall, II; ex-wife, Barbara Fairall, her two children Elizabeth Fairall and Thomas Hullman; sister, Pamela (David) Morris; nieces, Rosanne Paloney, Jamie Paloney and Kristen Morris; nephews David Paloney and Greg Morris, and many great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sheree T. Fairall and Geri Lynne (John) Burroughs.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 6, 2019