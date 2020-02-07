|
Brandie L. Wentworth
Newark - Brandie Lynn Wentworth, age 46, of Newark, passed away on February 5, 2020 at the James Center after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on July 2, 1973 to Billy and Ruth (Annear) Hester at Camp Kue Army Hospital in Okinawa, Japan.
A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Brandie will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery following the service.
Brandie spent her life helping others and loving her family. She was a devoted mom, wife, and grandmother. Brandie enjoyed volunteering her free time to help at church, school functions, and fundraisers. She was also a Scentsy Sales Representative for several years.
In addition to her parents, Brandie is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, George Wentworth. She also leaves behind her sons, Scott T. (Malloreigh Sheppard) Wentworth, Anthony L. (Destiny) Wentworth, and Bradley N. Wentworth; grandchildren, Liam, Lucas, Charlotte, Dillon, Masyn, and Carsyn Wentworth, and AJ Humphreys; brother Thomas R. (Allison) Hester; and niece, Charlotte L. Hester.
Brandie is preceded by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020