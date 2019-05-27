Brandon Smith



Newark - Brandon Lee Smith, 44, of Newark, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home. He was born July 10, 1974 in Newark to Parley Harrison and Carolyn Ann (Crain) Smith.



Brandon was an avid concert goer. He enjoyed listening to music, working in his vegetable garden and was known to be a great cook. He loved to play with and be around his dogs.



He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Ann Smith; brother, Daniel Smith; two sisters, Teresa Keck and Christa Magers; several nieces nephews and cousins; and his best friend, Andrew Downing.



He was preceded in death by his father, Harrison Smith.



Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 1507 W. Main St., Newark, OH 43055.



Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark, where the funeral service will be Wednesday at 1:00 PM with Pastor Frank Austin officiating. Burial will follow the service in Wilson Cemetery.



Published in the Advocate on May 27, 2019