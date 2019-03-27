|
Braulio (Niki) Jimenez
Stockton - Braulio (Niki) Jimenez was born in Alexandria, Louisiana on December 3, 1986 to Kathy Smith and Braulio Jimenez. He was a graduate of Heath High School. On April 20, 2018 he married Mara Chappell in San Francisco Ca.
Braulio (Niki) Jimenez tragically lost his life on March 17, 2019 at his home in Stockton Ca. Braulio (Niki) will be missed by many. We will never forget his wonderful smile and the tightest of hugs he always gave!!
He is survived by his wife Mara Jimenez, his mother Kathy (Bryan) Smith, father Braulio (Cheri) Jimenez, grandmothers Marilyn Dickerson and Linda Smith, sisters Toshia (JR) Hammond, Veronica (Chase) Gilroy, Brittney (Roman) Atwood, brother Marco Dapkey, Aunt Olga and other family in Puerto Rico, all his nephews and nieces, and all his many many friends he has made through his journey in life.
A memorial service was held on Monday March 25, 2019 for Braulio.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 27, 2019