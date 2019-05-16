|
Brenda Bonkowski
Buckeye Lake - Funeral services, celebrating the life of Brenda Deloris Bonkowski, 62, of Buckeye Lake, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in the chapel of The Thornville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Winfield Strout as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Lutheran Reformed Cemetery, Thornville.
Brenda passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born July 18, 1956, in Glouster, the daughter of the late Robert M. and Deloris M. (Davis) Hale. She was a graduate of Sheridan H.S., class of 1975, and was a lifelong homemaker.
Brenda enjoyed collecting cookbooks, making crafts and baking for her family. She also enjoyed going to Dollar stores and yard sales, along with sporting events for her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving family: children Bryan (Ellen) Bonkowski, Wendy (Jeff) Painter, Brad Bonkowski, Theodore (Lacey) Bonkowski; grandchildren Kaime (Tyler), Kaile (Alex), Kolton, Nathanial, Thomas, Mary, Kendyl, Rylie, Peighten, Alekzandra; her great grandchildren Rylan, Leo, London and Raislynn; her siblings MaryAnn Shell, Cindy Cannon, Bobby Hale, Charley Hale, Janet Freeman and Troy Hale; along with many nieces and nephews, along with her companion Charlie West.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Tracy Hale in 2016 and brother-in-law Mike Shell in 2010.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home, 56 South Main Street in Thornville, on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday morning for one hour prior to the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Advocate on May 16, 2019