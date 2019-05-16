Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
(740) 246-6334
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Bonkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Bonkowski


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brenda Bonkowski Obituary
Brenda Bonkowski

Buckeye Lake - Funeral services, celebrating the life of Brenda Deloris Bonkowski, 62, of Buckeye Lake, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in the chapel of The Thornville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Winfield Strout as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Lutheran Reformed Cemetery, Thornville.

Brenda passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born July 18, 1956, in Glouster, the daughter of the late Robert M. and Deloris M. (Davis) Hale. She was a graduate of Sheridan H.S., class of 1975, and was a lifelong homemaker.

Brenda enjoyed collecting cookbooks, making crafts and baking for her family. She also enjoyed going to Dollar stores and yard sales, along with sporting events for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving family: children Bryan (Ellen) Bonkowski, Wendy (Jeff) Painter, Brad Bonkowski, Theodore (Lacey) Bonkowski; grandchildren Kaime (Tyler), Kaile (Alex), Kolton, Nathanial, Thomas, Mary, Kendyl, Rylie, Peighten, Alekzandra; her great grandchildren Rylan, Leo, London and Raislynn; her siblings MaryAnn Shell, Cindy Cannon, Bobby Hale, Charley Hale, Janet Freeman and Troy Hale; along with many nieces and nephews, along with her companion Charlie West.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Tracy Hale in 2016 and brother-in-law Mike Shell in 2010.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home, 56 South Main Street in Thornville, on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday morning for one hour prior to the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville is honored to care for Brenda and the Bonkowski family.
Published in the Advocate on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
Download Now