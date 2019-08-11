Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Brooks Obituary
Brenda Brooks

Newark - In loving memory of my sister Brenda. Thank you to all who showed up for Brenda, it's truly a testimony of all the lives she touched. Thank you Brenda for being my big sister, for all the love and laughter you gave our family. Thanks for giving us Clayton Allen and Carrie. Thank you for all your hard work and support you gave your family. You will be missed by us all. We will carry you in our hearts and minds for eternity. Love Cloyd
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.