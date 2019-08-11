|
Brenda Brooks
Newark - In loving memory of my sister Brenda. Thank you to all who showed up for Brenda, it's truly a testimony of all the lives she touched. Thank you Brenda for being my big sister, for all the love and laughter you gave our family. Thanks for giving us Clayton Allen and Carrie. Thank you for all your hard work and support you gave your family. You will be missed by us all. We will carry you in our hearts and minds for eternity. Love Cloyd
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 11, 2019