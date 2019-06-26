Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda J. Brooks


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brenda J. Brooks Obituary
Brenda J. Brooks

NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service for Brenda J. Brooks, 64, of Newark, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating.

Brenda passed away June 23, 2019, at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born August 10, 1954, in Newark, to the late Phillip McMannis and Jean (Mohler) Winbigler.

Brenda was a 1972 graduate of Newark High School. She worked for Armor Source in Hebron, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jack L. Brooks; children, Clayton (Julie) Brooks and Carrie (Scott Moran) Brooks; grandchildren, Courtney, Chance, and Cayden Brooks, and Chloe Busse; mother-in-law, Maxine Brooks; siblings, Phil (Deanna) McMannis, Debbie Rhinehart, Tye (Katrina) McMannis, Cloyd (Randy) McMannis, and Nita (Dave) Bonifant; brothers-in-law, Danny (Margie) Brooks and Dean (Marla) Brooks, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Jack Brooks; sister and brother-in-law, Barb (Ronnie) Albright, and brother-in-law, Kenny Rhinehart.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now