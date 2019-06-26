|
Brenda J. Brooks
NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service for Brenda J. Brooks, 64, of Newark, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating.
Brenda passed away June 23, 2019, at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born August 10, 1954, in Newark, to the late Phillip McMannis and Jean (Mohler) Winbigler.
Brenda was a 1972 graduate of Newark High School. She worked for Armor Source in Hebron, Ohio.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jack L. Brooks; children, Clayton (Julie) Brooks and Carrie (Scott Moran) Brooks; grandchildren, Courtney, Chance, and Cayden Brooks, and Chloe Busse; mother-in-law, Maxine Brooks; siblings, Phil (Deanna) McMannis, Debbie Rhinehart, Tye (Katrina) McMannis, Cloyd (Randy) McMannis, and Nita (Dave) Bonifant; brothers-in-law, Danny (Margie) Brooks and Dean (Marla) Brooks, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Jack Brooks; sister and brother-in-law, Barb (Ronnie) Albright, and brother-in-law, Kenny Rhinehart.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .
Published in the Advocate on June 26, 2019