Newark - A Memorial service for Brenda Lee O'Hara, 61, of Newark will be held at 2:45 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Newark Church of the Nazarene, 200 S. Williams St., Newark. A time of visitation with family will begin at 2:00 pm. Military Honors will be provided by the Licking County Veteran's Alliance.

Brenda passed away on October 6, 2019 after a tough battle with cancer. She was born on June 22, 1958 to the late William and Julia (Dean) O'Hara of Utica.

Brenda was full of spirit and sass throughout her life. After serving in the US Navy she enjoyed multiple jobs in craft/hobby related stores both in Jacksonville, Florida and Newark/Heath, Ohio. She enjoyed working in a variety of departments over her 14 years at Home Depot in Newark. She loved her birds and flowers.

She is survived by many dear friends and family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430 or Newark Church of the Nazarene - Homeless Outreach, 200 S. Williams St., Newark, OH 43055.

Published in the Advocate from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
