Brian C. McCartney
Westerville - Graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Brian C. McCartney, 40, of Westerville, will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Newark, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant.
Brian died at his home on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born in Newark, Ohio on June 2, 1979, to Kimberly (Wilson) McCartney of Newark, and the late John C. McCartney.
A 1997 graduate of Newark Catholic High School, Brian received his BS in Political Science from The Ohio State University and was an avid Buckeye fan as well.
He was a devoted father to his son, Declan, and cherished every moment spent with him, often sharing his latest milestones and accomplishments with family and friends.
In addition to his mother, Brian will be greatly missed by his son, Declan; brothers, Scott M. (Amanda) McCartney and Corey M. (Aundrea Noe) McCartney; nieces, Ava and Lillian; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, John C. McCartney, in 2009.
The family requests that memorials in Brian's name be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056.
Published in the Advocate from May 26 to May 27, 2020