Heath - Brian Scott Ramsey, 58, of Heath, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home. He was born April 8, 1961 in Newark to Dean and Margo (D'Yamett) Ramsey.



Brian had a passion for seeing beauty in everything. He had a crafts collection known as "second chance" where he would turn other people's trash into beautiful works of art. He loved listening to rock and roll and always wished bell bottoms would come back into style.



He is survived by his wife, Bev; son, Brandon of Phoenix, AZ; parents, Dean and Margo of San Antonio, TX; and two sisters, Lynn Hamilton and Cindi Holland both of San Antonio, TX.



Memorial contributions may be made in Brian's memory to the Humane Society of Licking County, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, OH 43056.



Visitation will be Saturday from 1-3 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark.



