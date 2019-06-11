Brian Scott Litten



NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service for Brian Scott Litten, 47, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor George Winston officiating. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where a Masonic service will be held.



Brian passed away June 7, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident involving a downed tree that was laying across Flint Ridge Rd. Brian was born May 14, 1972, in Newark, to Jay Litten and Carol (Gard) Powers, and was one of two children.



Brian is survived by his father, Jay Litten; mother, Carol & stepfather George Powers; brother, Jody & wife Diane Litten and their children, Madison & Noah; Brian's daughter, Bryn; Partner, Tracy Godek, and also many extended family members.



Brian was preceded by his paternal grandparents, Thomas & Alice Irene (Crane) Litten and maternal grandparents, Donald & Dorothy Gard.



Brian enjoyed everything outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. Motocross riding and racing was also a large part of his life. He was a graduate of Lakewood High school and LCJVS (CTEC) Auto body program and spent many years working for John Hinderer Honda and Rick's Auto Body Painting Automobiles before going to work for the family business Litten Plumbing and Heating (Newark).



More recently Brian had teamed up with his brother Jody at Home Experts Heating Air Plumbing (Hebron) where he was employed as a Plumber & HVAC tech and installer.



Brian was a past member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was active in many clubs such as the NRA, Free Masons, and Shriners.



Brian will be truly missed by the vast friends and family who he spent time with throughout his fast-paced life. He was a devoted father and role model for many children that he mentored.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made towards a trust fund for his daughter Bryn, C/O Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home.



Published in the Advocate on June 11, 2019