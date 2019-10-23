|
Bridget A. Cline
Bridget A. Cline, 59 of Gambier passed away unexpectedly on October 22, 2019. She was born February 4, 1960 in Mount Vernon to James L. Woosley Sr. and Vivian (Myers) Woosley-Hawk.
She was member of the Bladensburg Church of Christ, a former STNA at the Northside Manner and a 12 year employee of the North Fork School as a custodian and bus driver.
She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Daniel Cline of Gambier, daughter Brandy (Douglas) Nissley of Danville, son Bernard "Buzz" (Angel) Austermiller of Newark. Eight grandchildren: Bryar Cline, Bernard "Bryce" Austermiller, Aidyn Austermiller, Wyatt Nissley, Dana Cline, Wade Nissley, Addison Crampton, Whitney Nissley; her mother Vivian (Robert) Hawk of Mount Vernon, and step-mother Linda Woosley of Mount Vernon; siblings: Becky (Doug) Conard of Fairview Park, Sarah (Howard) Spray of Mount Vernon, Korena (Dale) Broseus of Frazeysburg, Kevin (Heidi) Woosley of Gambier, Annette (Rick) Hanna of Frazeysburg, Bonnie Oliver of Utica, and Justin Woosley of Utica.
She was preceded in death by her father James L. Woosley Sr., one brother James L. Woosley Jr., a husband Carl M. Baughman and step father Henry Barker.
Bridget is going to be extremely missed by those that loved her and knew her. She had a firey spirit and a strong conviction of "right is right and wrong is wrong." She would go out of her way to help and often went without so others did not have to. Bridget was a devoted wife, fiercely passionate mom and MiMi, loving sister and daughter, wonderful aunt, a true friend and a great bus driver. Bridget always put her whole heart into those she loved and what ever task she had to do.
Friends may call at the Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Road, Mount Vernon on Friday from 5:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home, on Saturday At 12:00 noon with calling hours one hour prior. Burial will follow in Martinsburg Methodist Cemetery, Rt 62.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019