|
|
Bruce A. Wintermute
NEWARK - Bruce A. Wintermute, age 72, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Newark, Ohio. He was born in Newark, Ohio on May 22, 1947 to the late Robert and Ella Elizabeth (Wright) Wintermute.
Bruce was a 1965 graduate of Newark High School where he managed the basketball team and played baseball. He served in the United States Army. Bruce was a mail carrier for 35 years for Newark Post Office. He loved traveling out West and to Las Vegas. He enjoyed watching bull riding, was an avid reader and a Buckeye fan. He enjoyed golf, coached softball with Kiwanis and played on several coed softball teams. He was a member of the American Legion. Bruce will always be remembered as a comical guy who enjoyed life and having a good time.
He is survived by his wife, Christine (Rechel) Wintermute, of 20 years; three daughters, Melissa (Heath) Hieronimus of Somerset, Mary (Diana) Spain of Newark and Nicole (Mike) Fraunfelter; six grandchildren, Heath, Maddy, Luke, Caleb, Emmalin and Payton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, at 11 a.m. at Lutheran Cemetery, Linnville Road, Newark, with Pastor Mike Fraunfelter, officiating. The Licking County Veterans Alliance will provide military honors.
Should you plan to attend please park in St. John's Church parking lot across from the cemetery. If you are unable to walk, you may park at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org
Due to the current health emergency the funeral home is accepting cards from family and friends. The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from May 23 to May 24, 2020