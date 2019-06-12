|
|
Bruce Allan Bailey
Thornville - Bruce Allan Bailey, 62 of Thornville passed away peacefully June 9, 2019 surrounded by family, after a 16 year courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 27, 1956 in Decatur, Illinois to Frank and Gladys I. (Broughton) Bailey. Bruce raced off road for 10 years, and was an avid fan, loved the Chicago Cubs and was dedicated to his family and job. He was employed by Honeywell.
He is survived by his wife Kimberly (Evans) Bailey; step daughter Shayna Romine of Columbus; grandchildren Riley, Mia, Isabella and Marlee. Sisters Cindy (Sandy) Bailey of Columbus, Barb Bailey of Heath and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Gaylyne Marshall and brother Harold Blacet.
A celebration of Bruce's life will be held Saturday June 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at 13395 Custers Point Rd. Thornville, OH 43076. Arrangements for Bruce have been entrusted to the RADER-LYNCH & DODDS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, London, OH. Condolences to www.rldfh.com.
Published in the Advocate on June 12, 2019