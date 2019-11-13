|
|
Bruce Blain
Thornville - Bruce George Blain, 65, of Thornville, went home to be with our Lord on November 11, 2019.
Bruce, a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, was born August 12, 1954, in Newark, Ohio, to Robert and Barbara Blain. He served honorably in the U.S. Army, and had retired from Pan Glo after 31 years. He was the plant manager at the time of his retirement.
Bruce is survived by his loving family: his wife, Felicia Sue, whom he married on July 27, 1973; his two daughters Beth (Tom) Sallade and Amy (Mike) Jacobcik; his son Robert (Lacey) Blain; his eight grandchildren Megan, Lucas, Taylor, Felicia, Madison, Blaze, Nash and Cortlynn; his siblings Bobbie, Beve, Becki, Barbara, Bud and Beth. He had many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Corbin.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Thornville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 56 South Main Street, Thornville; and again on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m with the Rev. Thomas Hite as celebrant. Full military honors will follow the service at the funeral home.
The family prefers that memorials in his name may be made to Thornville V.F.D., who provided greatly needed assistance to the family during Bruce's illness. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Bruce and the Blain family.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019