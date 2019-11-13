Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
(740) 246-6334
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Blain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Blain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Blain Obituary
Bruce Blain

Thornville - Bruce George Blain, 65, of Thornville, went home to be with our Lord on November 11, 2019.

Bruce, a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, was born August 12, 1954, in Newark, Ohio, to Robert and Barbara Blain. He served honorably in the U.S. Army, and had retired from Pan Glo after 31 years. He was the plant manager at the time of his retirement.

Bruce is survived by his loving family: his wife, Felicia Sue, whom he married on July 27, 1973; his two daughters Beth (Tom) Sallade and Amy (Mike) Jacobcik; his son Robert (Lacey) Blain; his eight grandchildren Megan, Lucas, Taylor, Felicia, Madison, Blaze, Nash and Cortlynn; his siblings Bobbie, Beve, Becki, Barbara, Bud and Beth. He had many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Corbin.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Thornville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 56 South Main Street, Thornville; and again on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m with the Rev. Thomas Hite as celebrant. Full military honors will follow the service at the funeral home.

The family prefers that memorials in his name may be made to Thornville V.F.D., who provided greatly needed assistance to the family during Bruce's illness. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Bruce and the Blain family.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -