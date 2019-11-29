Services
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home - Nelsonville
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
Bruce Corwin
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Pataskala - Bruce Corwin, 79, of Pataskala, passed away Tuesday November 26, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 24, 1940 in Buchtel, Ohio, son of the late Montrose Leroy and Madelyn Bruce Corwin. He was married to Shirley Dixon Corwin, for 28 years, who survives.

He retired from the Kroger Company in 2002, after 45 years service, where he was a Meat Cutter. Bruce enjoyed camping with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Kevin Lee (Sandy) Corwin of London and Keith Allan (Crystal) Corwin of Pataskala; step sons, Thomas E. Osborn of Pataskala, Stephen A. (Melissa) Osborn of Mt. Vernon and Stasel M. (Tonia) Osborn of Utica; step daughter, Diana K. Jonsen of Hanover; several grandchildren, step grandchildren and great grandchildren; nephews, Robert Corwin of Marysville and Michael Corwin of Pataskala.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Monty Lee Corwin; first wife, Rebecca Shuck Corwin; great granddaughter, Grace Louise Corwin.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may call Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Published in the Advocate from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2019
