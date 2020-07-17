1/1
Pastor Bruce E. Hissong
Pastor Bruce E. Hissong

Utica - Pastor Bruce E. Hissong, 88, of Utica passed away on July 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born on November 20, 1931 in Mansfield to the late George E. and Carol (Portz) Hissong.

Bruce was Pastor at the Northside Church of Christ for 50 years. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a member of the Central Ohio Preachers Association and the Utica Sertoma.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy L. (Blake) Hissong; son, Gary Hissong; grandchildren, Robert (Kelley) Hissong and Kassidy (Brian Sexton) Athey; great-grandchildren, Logan and Levi Hissong, Hannah (Terrance) Findlayson, Tanatsa Gonde, Emma (Adam Newlun) Hissong and Devin Crouse; great-great-grandson Adam Newlun, Jr.; sister, Lanore Mick; many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his step-father, Gail Latham; brother, Jamie Latham; sisters, Lavaun Rice and Liska Latham; and daughter-in-law, Debra Hissong.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2-6pm at the Northside Church of Christ, 4427 Marion Rd. NE, Newark.

Graveside service will be held at 2pm on Monday, July 20, 2020 at South Lawn Cemetery in Utica with Pastor Rocky Smith officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Licking County Veteran's Alliance.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Northside Church of Christ, 4427 Marion Rd. NE, Newark, OH, 43055 or Kindred Hospice, 540 Officecenter Place, Suite 100, Gahanna, OH 43230.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
