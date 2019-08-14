Services
Bruce Fouch


1952 - 2019
Bruce Fouch Obituary
Bruce Fouch

Newark - Bruce Fouch, 67, of Newark, died on Friday August 9th, 2019 surrounded by his family. Bruce gave the gift of life as a tissue donor. He was born July 1, 1952 in Zanesville to the late Eugene E. and Millie Tayhi Fouch and was a 1969 graduate of Zanesville High School. Bruce enjoyed good music and adding to his vinyl collection. He was a supporter of the Midland Theatre and enjoyed attending live music events, as well as gardening and golf.

Surviving are his wife, Donna Shroyer Fouch, a daughter Nakisha (Carrie) Fouch; step-children, K.J. (Alex) Mason, Hannah (Doug) Mullens, Sarah (Jason) Fechuch, Char Pettitt, Nate (Taylore) Snyder, and Jared Snyder; three grandchildren, Logan and Pru Fechuch and Callan Snyder; a brother Bob (Kim) Fouch; with numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Midland Theatre, 36 North Park Place, Newark, OH on Thursday, August 15 from 5 to 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Midland Theater. More information can be found at www.midlandtheatre.org or by calling 740.345.5483.

BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, has been entrusted with all arrangements.

www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 14, 2019
