Bryan W. Gallup

Bryan W. Gallup Obituary
Bryan W. Gallup

Heath - Private funeral services celebrating the life of Bryan W. Gallup, 39, of Heath, will be held at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, with Chaplain Jeff Smith as celebrant.

Bryan died at his home on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born in Marion, Ohio on August 27, 1980, to Thomas and Wanda (Parish) Gallup of Heath, Ohio.

A 1999 graduate of Heath High School and Joint Vocational School, Bryan attended Full Sail University, receiving a Bachelor Degree in Business and Associates Degree in Audio Engineering.

Brian worked for many years with Honda EGA as a tool & die maker and programmer. In his spare time, Bryan enjoyed listening to and creating music.

He will be greatly missed by his parents, Thomas and Wanda (Parish) Gallup; sister, Laura Gallup; aunts, Sandy Gallup and Linda Smith; cousin, David Smith; many longtime friends; and his faithful dog companion, Saide.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Central Ohio Chapter, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106.

The funeral home is accepting cards and tokens of sympathy for the Gallup family from those unable to attend services due to the current restrictions. Your condolences for the family and memories of Bryan can also be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from May 11 to May 12, 2020
