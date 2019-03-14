|
|
C. Benjamin Spencer
Granville - A gentleman, scholar, and kind soul, Calvin Benjamin "Ben" Spencer, Jr. passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 11, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark. He was 87 years old and was born in Frostburg, Maryland to the late Lillian and Calvin B. Spencer, M.D..
Ben studied entomology and was graduate of the University of Maryland. He was promoted to the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and retired after serving a total of 35 years which included service in Korea, Operation Desert Shield/Storm, Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington D.C., and the 112th Medical Brigade.
A member of Kiwanis Club of Granville, Licking County Veterans Alliance, and the Scottish Rite, Ben was a voracious reader who also enjoyed traveling and antiquing with the love of his life, the late Betsy Ingling Spencer, whom he was married to for 55 years. He will be remembered for his love of family and time spent with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Stephen Groves; grandchildren, Cara and Ben Gliatta; sister, Pharis Nicodem; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Cheryl Ingling; and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville with full military honors rendered by the Licking County Veterans Alliance and U.S. Army with Rev. Doris Westfall as celebrant.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 -7 P.M. at McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., Granville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 14, 2019