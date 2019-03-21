Services
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
C. Benjamin Spencer Obituary
C. Benjamin Spencer

Granville - Funeral services were held for Calvin Benjamin "Ben" Spencer, Jr., 87, of Granville who passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 11, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark.

Ben studied entomology and was graduate of the University of Maryland. He was promoted to the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and retired after serving a total of 35 years. He was a member of Kiwanis Club of Granville, Licking County Veterans Alliance, and the Scottish Rite.

Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Stephen Groves; grandchildren, Cara and Ben; sister, Pharis Nicodem; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Cheryl Ingling; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058. Visit www.mcpeekhoekstra.com to express condolences and read the complete obituary.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 21, 2019
