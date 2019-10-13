|
C. Fred Rolf
NEWARK -
C. Fred Rolf, age 82, of Newark, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. Fred was born in Newark, Ohio on October 3, 1937 to the late Fred and Beatrice Mae (Harris) Rolf.
Fred was a machine operator with Rockwell International for 51 years. He was a member of the Jackson Masonic Lodge # 85 and was also a member of Plymouth Church in Newark. He was a Harley Davidson Motorcycle enthusiast, enjoyed hunting, fishing, horse shoes, but most important, was the time he spent with his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Faye "Ann" (Purvis) Rolf, whom he married August 5, 1956; sons, Frederick Scot Rolf, Sr. and Brent Eric Rolf; grandchildren, Scott Rolf, Jason Rolf and Samanda Rolf Anderson; great grandchildren, Kaleb, Trevor, Hayli, MaKaylyn, Madalyn and Braelynn; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Drumm.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Fred to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Fred or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Fred and the Rolf family.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019