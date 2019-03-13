Services
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemeter
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Benjamin "Ben" Spencer Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Calvin Benjamin "Ben" Spencer Jr. Obituary
Calvin Benjamin "Ben" Spencer, Jr.

Granville - A graveside service for Calvin Benjamin "Ben" Spencer, Jr., Colonel USAR (Retired) will be held Friday March 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 14th from 5-7 P.M. at McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., in Granville. Ben passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio Foundation, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058. Visit www.mcpeekhoekstra.com to express condolences.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now