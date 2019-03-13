|
|
Calvin Benjamin "Ben" Spencer, Jr.
Granville - A graveside service for Calvin Benjamin "Ben" Spencer, Jr., Colonel USAR (Retired) will be held Friday March 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 14th from 5-7 P.M. at McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., in Granville. Ben passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio Foundation, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058. Visit www.mcpeekhoekstra.com to express condolences.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019