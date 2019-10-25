|
Calvin Cheely
Granville - Calvin Cheely, age 93, of Granville, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Middleton Senior Living Center. He was born on May 19, 1926 in Petersburg, VA to the late Yarbrough and Myra (Miles) Cheely.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Middleton, 1500 Weaver Dr, Granville, OH 43023. Family will greet friends from 9:30am-10:30am at Middleton prior to the service. Calvin will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.
Calvin spent his life proudly serving his country as a member of the US Army. He retired as a Sargent Major. Calvin served in the European Theater in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star, 2 Purple Hearts, and Combat Infantry Badge, as well as many other numerous awards and decorations. Calvin was a graduate of Petersburg, VA, Class of 1944 and Urbana University in 1978.
Calvin is survived by his daughters, Wendy Cheely and Cindy (David) Halsey, both of Westerville.
In addition to his parents, Calvin is preceded in death by his second wife, Sara (Van Steenbergh) Cheely and sister Audrey Cralle.
Calvin felt flowers were unnecessary and would prefer donations be made in his memory to Children's Nationwide Hospital, Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 16810, Columbus OH 43216-6810.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019