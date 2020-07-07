Calvin J. Boring
HEATH - A graveside service for Calvin J. Boring, 87, of Heath, OH, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Lutheran Reformed Cemetery in Thornville, OH, with Pastor Anthony Payton officiating.
Calvin passed away July 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born August 13, 1932, in Licking County, OH, to the late Clyde and Mabel (Gutridge) Boring.
Calvin was a United States Air Force Korean War Veteran. He was a member of White Chapel United Methodist Church, and the Bladensburg Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his children, Cynthia (Tim) Boyer, Kathleen Ward, James Boring, and Judy Caldwell; sister, Jane Seaton; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Lattimer) Boring; son, Danny Boring; brother, Ed Boring, and sister, Wanda Parkinson.
In lieu of flower, contributions may be made to Generation Hospice, 65 McMillen Dr. Newark, OH 43055.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
.