Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
82 E. William Street
Delaware, OH
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
View Map
Delaware - Candida Lee Osborne, 71, of Delaware passed away Saturday morning, June 8th, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born August 12th, 1947 in Wooster, Ohio, the daughter of the late Marilyn E. & John W. Eshelman. Candi attended and later graduated from Newark High School in 1966, while there she was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, and a member of the Glee Club. She would then go on to be a banker, working for several banks within Delaware County before her retirement in 2003. Being a people person and a self-proclaimed âœBusy Bodyâ?, retirement did not fit her very well. She decided to go back to work for the Delaware County Bank, where she worked an additional 12 years. Â Candi was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware for over 22 years. She was co-director of the Miss Delaware County Scholarship Pageant and a supporter of the Miss Ohio Pageant. She also volunteered with the Little Brown Jug and numerous other Delaware activities.

Candi was a magnet; everyone was drawn to her, and her personality. Candi never met a stranger. She enjoyed swimming, shopping, interior decorating, and traveling to Amish Country with her girlfriends. Her family was everything to her, especially her grandkids and her loving husband of 35 years.

She is survived by: her husband; L. Edward Osborne Jr., daughters; Amy (Becky Keller) Applegate, Carrie (Rob) Dayton; step-children; Susie (JJ) Fleeger, and Christopher (Tracey) Osborne, grandchildren; Hunter (Emily) Channell, Noah (Ainslee) Patten, Nick (Peyton) Patten, Henry Dayton, Christopher (Rebecca) Fleeger, Alex (Tiana) Osborne, sister; Sharon (Butch) Miller, nieces and nephew; Jennifer (Dan) Galiher, Mindy (Ron) Drummond, and John (Emily) Miller, along with numerous other nieces, nephews, special friends and fur-kids Sophie and Lilly.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 17th at 1:00 pm at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015, with Rev. Fr. Kevin Kavanagh officiating. A memorial gathering and luncheon, provided by the St. Mary bereavement committee, will follow the mass in the Snyder- Rodman Community Room, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for memorial contributions to be directed towards the Delaware, Morrow or Licking County Animal Shelter or your local Hospice organization in her name.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Advocate on June 12, 2019
