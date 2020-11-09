1/1
Candy Louise Priest
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Candy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Candy Louise Priest

Newark - Candy Louise Priest, age 61, of Newark, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her residence.

She was born June 14, 1959 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Fern (Day) Nethers.

Candy was very proud of her family and enjoyed spending time with them, they were her world. Her hobby was writing, and she wrote several fiction books, including a children's book she illustrated. She had been a cook with Licking Valley High School for twenty years. She continued to work from home caring for her family and her husband. She was the glue that held her family together.

She is survived by her husband of forty-four years, Danny E. Priest, whom she married on August 28, 1976; two sons, Shag (Kendra) Priest and Danny E. (Lacie) Priest II; a daughter, Shannon L. (Jared) Friend; two brothers, Wayne Nethers and Randy Nethers; nine grandchildren, Desirae, Shayla, Kayla, Alyssa, Hunter, Jordan, Savannah, Titan and Taya; and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister; and infant twin great grandbabies.

No calling hours or services will be observed.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the Priest family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved