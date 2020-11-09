Candy Louise PriestNewark - Candy Louise Priest, age 61, of Newark, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her residence.She was born June 14, 1959 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Fern (Day) Nethers.Candy was very proud of her family and enjoyed spending time with them, they were her world. Her hobby was writing, and she wrote several fiction books, including a children's book she illustrated. She had been a cook with Licking Valley High School for twenty years. She continued to work from home caring for her family and her husband. She was the glue that held her family together.She is survived by her husband of forty-four years, Danny E. Priest, whom she married on August 28, 1976; two sons, Shag (Kendra) Priest and Danny E. (Lacie) Priest II; a daughter, Shannon L. (Jared) Friend; two brothers, Wayne Nethers and Randy Nethers; nine grandchildren, Desirae, Shayla, Kayla, Alyssa, Hunter, Jordan, Savannah, Titan and Taya; and nine great grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister; and infant twin great grandbabies.No calling hours or services will be observed.The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the Priest family with arrangements.