Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wilmington Church of God
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Wilmington Church of God
100 R. Gordon Drive
Wilmington, OH
Candy Machell Hewitt


Candy Machell Hewitt Obituary
Candy Machell Hewitt

Lynchburg - Candy Machell Hewitt, 49, of Lynchburg, Ohio passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 4, 1969 in Wilmington, Ohio, daughter of the late Donald Owen DeVault and Carolyn Mae West Hewitt.

Ms. Hewitt provided in-home daycare for many years. She was a member of the Wilmington Church of God and a 1987 graduate of Wilmington High School.

She is survived by two daughters, Destiny Rose Machell Hewitt of Lynchburg, Ohio and Diamond Riley Mae Hewitt of Lynchburg, Ohio; a brother, Ricky Lee (Dawn) DeVault of Newark, Ohio; five sisters, Christin Mae Hewitt Yankey of Lynchburg, Ohio, Kim Marie (Scott) Lute of Portsmouth, Ohio, Sherry Lynn (Steve) Thomas of Conway, Arkansas, Robyn Demming of Burbank, California, and Nancy (Doug) Draeger of New Braunfels, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Marie Hewitt.

Funeral services will be 6:00 PM, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Wilmington Church of God, 100 R. Gordon Drive, Wilmington, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Wilmington Church of God.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Candy Hewitt Memorial Account, c/o Merchants National Bank, P.O. Box 10, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 to assist with expenses.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, Ohio is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 19, 2019
