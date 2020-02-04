|
Carl Franklin "Frank" Wilson, Sr.
Newark - Carl Franklin "Frank" Wilson, Sr., age 86, of Newark, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home. Frank was born January 1, 1934 in Newark, Ohio to the late Albert Henry and Hazel (Delancey) Wilson.
Frank was a graduate of Newark High School and faithfully served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Frank retired from International Paper where he had been an electrician and was formerly employed by the Roper Corp. He was a former member of the Moose, VFW, Druids and American Legion Post #85. Frank enjoyed playing euchre, bowling, NASCAR, going to the casino, and loved to travel.
He is survived by a son, Carl F. (Rebecca) Wilson, Jr. of Grand Junction, Colorado; three daughters, Stephanie Wilson, Cynde Casper and Jill (Justin) Butler, all of Newark; grandchildren, Beth (Steve) Ferrell, Joshua (Katherine) Casper, Justin (Lindsay) Casper, Katrina (Jake) Carter, Whitney (Matt) Lard, Kody Butler and Kenzley Butler; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, George, Francis "Gene", Frederick "Wimp", Henry "Pat" and David "Butch" Wilson; and five sisters, Virginia "Annie" Sears, Eileen "Peewee" Stevens, Winifred Stirk, Geraldine Williams and June Giblin.
Military honors for Frank will be provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance and will be observed at a later date at the Veterans Columbarium at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Veterans Service Commission to help less fortunate Licking County veterans.
Special thanks to Hospice of Central Ohio for their excellent care.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020