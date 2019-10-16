|
Carl G. Moran
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Carl G. Moran, age 94, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, at Northside Church of Christ, 4427 Marion Rd NE, Newark, with Pastor Rocky Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at Newark Memorial Gardens where the Licking County Veterans Alliance will provide military honors.
Carl passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). He was born April 8, 1925 in Newark to the late Earl and Mary (Davis) Moran.
Carl served in the U.S. Navy Pacific Theater USS Fowler from 1942-46. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier and always considered himself a "professional street walker." He was a member of the American Legion and Northside Church of Christ. He was very active in his church, even driving the church bus til he was 85 years of age. He enjoyed playing cards, feeding the squirrels and birds.
He is survived by a daughter, Beverly Moran of Newark; three grandchildren, Michael (Patti) Talbott of Newark, Dawn (Wayne) Cooper of Newark and Katie Workman of Utica; eight great-grandchildren, Laci, Skylar (Lee), Austin (Emily), Landon, Katyland, Chandler, Kayla, and Deagan; two great-great-grandchildren, Kyra and Grant; son-in-law, Paul Talbott; two sisters, Irene Cates and Ruth Ricther.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mary (Pitzer) Moran; a daughter, Sharon Kaye Talbott; siblings, Charles Moran, Clara Selby, Harry Moran, Bill Moran, Helen Regguintti and Kenneth Moran.
Friends and family may call from 6-8 p.m. on (today) Thursday, October 17, at Northside Church of Christ, 4427 Marion Rd NE, Newark.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019