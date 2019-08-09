|
|
Carl Henry McFarland
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Carl Henry McFarland, age 63, of Newark, will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.
Carl was born January 18, 1956 in Newark, Ohio. He passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Altercare Newark South. Carl was a 1974 graduate of Marysville High School. He was formerly employed with Scotts in Marysville and Legend Recycling and was currently a self-employed recycler. Carl attended the Christian Apostolic Church in Newark and loved the outdoors and hunting, fishing and trapping.
He is survived by his mother, Gladys Marie (Johnson) McFarland of Newark; five siblings, Phil (Dayna) McFarland of Columbus, David McFarland of Newark, Jim (Sandy) McFarland of Lancaster, Vickie (Joe) Reeves and Jeffrey McFarland, all of Newark; 14 nieces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul J. McFarland; and by a sister-in-law, Debra L. McFarland.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Carl or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Carl and the McFarland family.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 9, 2019