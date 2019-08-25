|
Carl R. Oakleaf
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Carl R. Oakleaf, age 90, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service. where the Licking County Veterans Alliance will conduct military honors prior to the service. A private inurnment will take place in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Carl passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Laurels of Heath. He was born February 17, 1929 in Newark, Ohio to the late C. Harry and Erma (Winegardner) Oakleaf.
He was the owner of Oaks Furniture for 42 years, before retiring. He loved to play all types of cards and had participated in several state Euchre tournaments winning several. Carl proudly represented his country serving in the United States Army during Korean War from 1950-1952.
He was a member of the Zerger Hall - Sunrise Manor Group; Licking County Aging Program, Lancaster Moose Lodge #95, AMVETS Post #51, and was a Disabled American Veterans Life Member. Carl was an avid fisherman who enjoyed visiting one of his favorite fishing spots at Rice Lake in Canada.
He is survived by his brother, Ron H. Oakleaf of Newark; three sisters, Mary Alice Rapp, Barbara Claggett and Shirley Overbey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Oakleaf and Kenneth Oakleaf.
Family and friends may call from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carl's name to the Charco Marie Tooth Association (CMTA), Post Office Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and leave a message of condolence for the Oakleaf family.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 25, 2019