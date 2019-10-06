|
|
Carl Raymond Hartfield
Newark - Carl was a beloved and generous man. He enjoyed his work, the Rio Grande Valley, travel and family. Surviving are his wife Beverly Bendiks, brothers Neal (Sue), Doug (Johanna), Brad, sisters Sandy and Karen Holley (Lynn) as well as a large extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Noel Thomas Hartfield, Helen Snyder Hartfield and sister Barbara Hartfield Law and brother-in-law William R. Law. A family graveside service will be held on October 17, 2019 at 3PM at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 6, 2019