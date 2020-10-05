1/1
Carl W. Cramer
Carl W. Cramer

Newark - Carl William Cramer, 74, of Newark, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Altercare Newark North. He was born January 20, 1946 in Newark to the late Carl and Ruth (Carson) Cramer.

Carl worked at Owens Corning and retired after more than 30 years of service. He loved riding his Harley Davidson and collecting Harley memorabilia and model cars.

He is survived by three daughters, Kimberly (Richard) Rice, Carla McClain, and Christina (Levi Baughman) Cramer; seven grandchildren, Summer (Joseph) Grooms, Courtney Haley, Autumn (Andy) Nash, Karma Wells, Camarcus Wells, Kristian Kiger, and Bradley Kiger; eight great grandchildren; sister, Judy Hootman; niece, Tina (Dale) Ragland; two great nephews; and one great niece.

Funeral services will be held privately.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






Published in Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
