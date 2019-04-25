Carl W. Walton



NEWARK - A funeral service for Carl W. Walton, 75, of Newark, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Chaplain Mark Pierce officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.



Carl passed away April 23, 2019, at Middleton Senior Living. He was born July 12, 1943, in Long Bottom, Ohio, to the late Frank and Thelma (Rose) Walton.



Carl retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass. He was a member of the Land of Legends Wood Carvers.



He is survived by his wife Theresa (Nutter) Claggett Walton; daughters, Reta Reber of Newark and Carolyn (Andy) Hoy of Reynoldsburg; step-sons, Robert Dillon of Newark and Eric (Jamie) Claggett of TX; sister, Mary (Donald) Dorst of Richwood; grandchildren, Whitney Walton, Garon Walton, Andrew J. "A.J." (Mary) Hoy; step-grandchildren, Hannah (Colin) Deyoe and Rachel Claggett; great-grandchildren, Dominic and Dayson Walton, and Marshall Hoy, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by step-daughter, Cindy Claggett and granddaughter, Keelie Walton.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Central Ohio for their kindness and excellent care.



