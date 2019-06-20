|
Carlos James Kirk, 57, of Danville, WV formerly of Newark, Ohio passed away peacefully at the Dignity Hospice House in Chapmanville, WV, June 16, 2019.
He was born January 27, 1962 in Newark, Ohio to Carl and Patricia (Dearnell) Kirk.
He was preceded in death by his sister Diana Staugh.
In addition to his parents, Carlos is survived by his loving wife and best friend Tammi Jeffrey Kirk of 19 years; son, Chase (Stephany) Kirk of Danville, WV; daughter, Keshia Kirk of Charleston, WV; son, Brandon Kirk of Williamson, WV; daughter, Misty (David) Galbraith of Parker, CO; five grandkids, Jadence, Trenton, Hayden, and Chloe Kirk, and Savanna Henkels; best pal, Haleigh Mullins; Buford T. Kirk his bassett hound; and many friends and relatives. Life centered around his family.
Carlos was a gifted and talented man. There wasn't anything he couldn't work on or fix. He was a member of IBEW for 20 years. He loved line work until he became disabled. He loved riding his Harley's, playing pool, going to the beach, and hunting with his dad. He dreamed of riding across the US on his Harley. His bucket list was to sky dive, his wish was fulfilled April 2019.
We want to thank Kathy Hill, NP, BMH, Dr. James Stollings and all the nurses and staff members of Dignity Hospice in Chapmanville, WV.
Carlos chose not to have a service, but a celebration at his home Saturday, June 22 at Noon. Family and friends are welcome to join his wife and kids to share memories and stories of a man that loved life to the fullest.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.
