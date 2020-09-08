1/
Carlton C. Riley
Utica - A memorial service for Carlton C. Riley, 87, of Utica will be held at 2pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Utica United Methodist Church, 626 North St., Utica with Pastor Jason Snyder officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Riley passed away on September 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 27, 1933 in Newark to the late Harold V. and Mary P. (Jagger) Riley.

Carlton was a member of the Utica United Methodist Church, National Rural Letter Carriers Association, Utica Historical Society and Sertoma and lifetime member of the American Legion Post #92 and NRA. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a volunteer for the blood mobile, former Utica Council Member and served on the Boy Scouts Board.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Phyllis (Salyers) Riley; son, Michael Riley; daughter and son-in-law, Jane and David Boggs; grandchildren, Austin (Emilie) Boggs, Levi (Mallorie) Boggs and Ellie Boggs; great-granddaughter, Grace Boggs; sister, Claire Ann Krieder; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Carl Riley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
