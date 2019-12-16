Services
Carol J. Briedenbaugh

Carol J. Briedenbaugh Obituary
Carol J. Briedenbaugh

Carol J Briedenbaugh, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born January 1, 1959, the first baby of the New Year. In addition to her parents, Loren and Mary Jane Giblin, she was preceded in death by Aunt Nancy Cook, Jean Francis and her Brother William Giblin. Carol is survived by her daughter Lauren Briedenbaugh, a local illustrator to Columbus. Carol loved helping others when she could. She worked for the Nationwide Children's Hospital for twenty years as an X-ray technician. In college and afterward she had a love of pottery and making custom rings and other jewelry. She passed on her love of music and the arts down to her daughter; their favorite shared band was Queen and Eric Clapton. Carol's family will receive friends 5-7pm, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd, where the funeral service will be held at 7pm following visitation. In lieu of flowers, they ask to make donations to Asha-Ray of Hope for the support of abused families. Interment to be held at a later date. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share condolences.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -