Carol Kay Emrick
THORNVILLE -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Carol Kay Emrick, 78, of Thornville, will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Linnwood Baptist Church, 8627 National Road SE, Thornville, with Pastor Glen West officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Carol was born in Rocky Fork, Ohio on November 29, 1941 to the late Herman and Gail (Boston) Rankin. She passed away at February 18, 2020 at Flint Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation in Newark.
Prior to retirement, she was an office manager for the Golf Works for over 20 years. She was a member of Linnwood Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher. Carol was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Brian Edward Emrick, Christine (Bryan Steele Law) Emrick-Law and Todd Andrew (Julie) Emrick; grandchildren, Mitchell Emrick, Ashley Emrick, Matthew Emrick, Sarah Law and Lauren Law; sister, Patricia Garcia; brothers, Robert Carpenter and William Carpenter; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Herbert Emrick; and brother, Donnie Rankin.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Carol to Linnwood Baptist Church.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Carol or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Carol and her family.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020