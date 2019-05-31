Services
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St PO Box 1413
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St PO Box 1413
Pataskala, OH 43062
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St PO Box 1413
Pataskala, OH 43062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Keenan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Keenan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Keenan Obituary
Carol Keenan

Pataskala - Carol Audrey Keenan, 58, of Pataskala, Ohio, died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer while surrounded by her family. Born in New Cumberland, WV, she was a 1978 graduate of George Washington HS in Charleston, WV. She was retired from JC Penney and enjoyed her pets, traveling and volunteering with the Pataskala Farmers' Market, the Sterling Theater and the American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary. She is survived by her husband, Allan E. Marty, Jr.; parents, the Rev. Jesse and Aline Keenan; brother, the Rev. George (Delores) Keenan; sons, Jesse Moore and Kenny (Amanda) Moore; daughters, Corie Marty Imbrogno and Heidi (Brian) Peterson; grandchildren Hali, Bethanie, Kyle and Jacob Moore; Logan and Emily Cunningham; Marty and Alec Peterson; niece Kimberly (Eric) Holbrook. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the funeral home. An online memorial will be available at kauberfraley.com
Published in the Advocate on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now