|
|
Carol Keenan
Pataskala - Carol Audrey Keenan, 58, of Pataskala, Ohio, died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer while surrounded by her family. Born in New Cumberland, WV, she was a 1978 graduate of George Washington HS in Charleston, WV. She was retired from JC Penney and enjoyed her pets, traveling and volunteering with the Pataskala Farmers' Market, the Sterling Theater and the American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary. She is survived by her husband, Allan E. Marty, Jr.; parents, the Rev. Jesse and Aline Keenan; brother, the Rev. George (Delores) Keenan; sons, Jesse Moore and Kenny (Amanda) Moore; daughters, Corie Marty Imbrogno and Heidi (Brian) Peterson; grandchildren Hali, Bethanie, Kyle and Jacob Moore; Logan and Emily Cunningham; Marty and Alec Peterson; niece Kimberly (Eric) Holbrook. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the funeral home. An online memorial will be available at kauberfraley.com
Published in the Advocate on May 31, 2019