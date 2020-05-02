|
Carol Lynne Roberts
Heath - Carol Lynne Roberts, age 73, of Heath, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. Carol was born November 2, 1946 in Warren, Ohio to the late Frank D. and Mildred M. (Hobbs) Brown.
Carol was a cook at Lakewood Middle School for over 10 years and was also a homemaker. She enjoyed doll collecting, sewing, watching birds at the feeder, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Clement O. Roberts; son, James Roberts of Newark; daughters, Michele Roberts of Columbus and Dawn (Jeff) Stuck of Newark; grandchildren, Andrea (Sam) Delp, Scott Stuck and Jeffery (Mary) Stuck; great-grandchildren, Candace, Grace, Caleb and Isabella; brother, Richard (Millie) Brown of Staunton, Virginia; niece, Melissa; and nephew, Andrew.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Brown.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. A social distancing visitation (by automobile) will be held. Please enter via the west driveway at the funeral home and remain in your car. You will be directed how to proceed.
A private graveside service will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Advocate from May 2 to May 3, 2020