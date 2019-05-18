|
Carol S. Bering
SOMERSET - Carol S. Bering, 67, of Somerset, passed away at 12:07 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at The James in Columbus.
Carol was born Sept. 8, 1951 in Lancaster, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Marty (Spencer) Barnes. She was a 1969 graduate of Sheridan High School. Carol retired as a Quality Assurance Manager from Dysart Chemicals. She was a member of the Somerset American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for 30 years.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Ronald Bering; a daughter, Tracy (Anthony) Kochur of Newark; a stepson, Adam Bering of Lancaster; her grandchildren who were the highlight of her life, Cody and Abby Kochur and Austin Bering; and a brother, Terry Barnes of Zanesville.
Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019. Burial will follow in Somerset Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Somerset-Reading Twp. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 148, Somerset, Ohio 43783.
Published in the Advocate on May 18, 2019