Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
SOMERSET - Carol S. Bering, 67, of Somerset, passed away at 12:07 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at The James in Columbus.

Carol was born Sept. 8, 1951 in Lancaster, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Marty (Spencer) Barnes. She was a 1969 graduate of Sheridan High School. Carol retired as a Quality Assurance Manager from Dysart Chemicals. She was a member of the Somerset American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for 30 years.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Ronald Bering; a daughter, Tracy (Anthony) Kochur of Newark; a stepson, Adam Bering of Lancaster; her grandchildren who were the highlight of her life, Cody and Abby Kochur and Austin Bering; and a brother, Terry Barnes of Zanesville.

Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019. Burial will follow in Somerset Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Somerset-Reading Twp. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 148, Somerset, Ohio 43783.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on May 18, 2019
