Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial for Caroline Christine (Metyk) Starr, age 76, of Newark will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, at The Church of the Blessed Sacrament Church, 394 E. Main Street, Newark, with Father Jonathon F. Wilson, as celebrant.



Caroline passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born December 15, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Zenon and Reginia (Munn) Metyk.



Caroline was a graduate of Holy Name High School in Cleveland where she lived prior to her move to Newark. She worked as a school secretary for Newark City Schools including Newark High School and Lincoln and Heritage Middle Schools. Caroline held a strong Christian faith and was a member of The Church of the Blessed Sacrament.



Caroline was extremely active in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and many friends. She was always helpful and generous with her time, volunteering at Heritage Hall Senior Center tax office and Blessed Sacrament Parish and school activities.



She was a beloved, dedicated mother & wife, always putting family first, and she embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "Nana" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Caroline will be remembered as a selfless woman who could always be counted on to help others in their time of need, even if it was just a listening ear.



She is survived by her husband of almost 55 years, Henry C. "Hank" Starr, whom she married on May 9, 1964; two sons, Edward (Mark Garner) Starr and Steven (Jennifer) Starr; a daughter, Constance (Michael) Crump; two grandchildren, Victoria (Ryan) McPherson and Genevieve (Brad) Myers; two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Ezra; a brother, Dale (Bonnie) Metyk; and a sister, Catherine (Stephen) Genelius.



Family and friends may call at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 N. Fifth Street, Newark, on Wednesday, April 10 from 4-7 p.m. with a Vigil service at 6:30 p.m.



Inurnment will take place at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made in Caroline's name to Blessed Sacrament School, 394 E. Main Street, Newark, OH 43055.



Published in the Advocate on Apr. 9, 2019