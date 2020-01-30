|
Carolyn Bryan
Newark - Carolyn Bryan, 84, of Newark, passed peacefully surrounded by family, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born June 1, 1935 in Toledo to the late Ellis and Lena (Bolin) Baugh.
Carolyn grew up on a family farm and developed a love for animals, especially horses, cats, and birds. She was a caregiver and a hard worker. She loved tending to her flower garden and writing letters to her sisters. She was always very supportive of her family.
She is survived by daughter, Teresa Fabbro; three grandchildren, Dan (Madison) Dennis, Brach Fabbro, and Briana (Brett) Ford; eight great grandchildren, Austin, Aaron, Jaden, Harrison, and Cooper Dennis, Jacob Fabbro, and Katelyn and Nolan Ford; three sisters, Juanita (Alan) Light, Addie (Bob) Brandt, and Mary Bristol; one brother, Nathan (Monna) Baugh; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill "Bull" Bryan; and one brother, Steve Baugh.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Robert Brandt officiating.
