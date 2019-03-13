Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Dunlap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn D. Dunlap


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn D. Dunlap Obituary
Carolyn D. Dunlap

Newark - A funeral services for Carolyn D. Dunlap 71 of Newark will be held Thursday March 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main St. with Pastor Judith Baker officiating. Calling hours will be observed one hour before the services.

Mrs. Dunlap died Saturday March 9, 2019 at her home following an extended illness. She was born November 14, 1947 to James and Sara (Wright) Horton in South Shore, KY.

Carolyn was a hairdresser for over 40 years and owned and operated Carol's Cut-N-Curl in Newark. She enjoyed traveling to Canada, baking and especially cherished time spent with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Dunlap; 5 brothers and sisters; 5 children; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

The family requests memorial contributions to Hospice of Central Ohio.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now