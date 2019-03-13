|
Carolyn D. Dunlap
Newark - A funeral services for Carolyn D. Dunlap 71 of Newark will be held Thursday March 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main St. with Pastor Judith Baker officiating. Calling hours will be observed one hour before the services.
Mrs. Dunlap died Saturday March 9, 2019 at her home following an extended illness. She was born November 14, 1947 to James and Sara (Wright) Horton in South Shore, KY.
Carolyn was a hairdresser for over 40 years and owned and operated Carol's Cut-N-Curl in Newark. She enjoyed traveling to Canada, baking and especially cherished time spent with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Dunlap; 5 brothers and sisters; 5 children; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
The family requests memorial contributions to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019