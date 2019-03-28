Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Carolyn Hupp


1936 - 2019
Carolyn Hupp Obituary
Carolyn Hupp

Newark - Carolyn Hope Hupp, 83, of Newark, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, March 22, 2019 at her home. She was born March 11, 1936 in Utica to the late Arthur and Lena (Smith) Lupher.

Carolyn was a member of the Full Gospel Sons Church of God in Pataskala. She had worked at McDonalds (Church St.) as a lobby attendant for the past 17 years. She was an avid reader, hard worker, and enjoyed bird watching. She loved her daily bible study and rarely missed an episode of Family Feud with Steve Harvey.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Terry Spring (Larry Sr.) of Newark; her son, Rod Hupp (Candy) of Newark; her beloved grandchildren, Jeff, Hope, Jon, Holly, Dave, Kyle, Amy, Jared, and Trevor; 15 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy Robinson of Temple, TX, sister-in-law Mary Ann Hupp of Newark,OH; several dear nieces and nephews; and beloved church family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Herbert Hupp; daughter, Shelley Saunders; and two brothers, Kenneth and Montford Robinson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Full Gospel Sons Church of God- Building Fund, 159 Cedar Park Blvd SW, Etna, OH 43062.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11-1:00 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Overseer Dorrece Tanawat officiating. Burial will follow the service in Wilson Cemetery.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 28, 2019
