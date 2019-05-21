Carolyn J. Huffman



Heath - A Mass of Christian Burial for Carolyn J. Huffman, age 73, of Heath, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 58 Granville Street, Newark, with Fr. David Sizemore, as celebrant. Burial will follow at Jacksontown Cemetery.



Carolyn passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 31, 1946 in Nelsonville, Ohio to the late Merle and Doris (Kepler) Drake.



Carolyn worked at Mettler Toledo for 26 years, then retired from Dynalab in 2015 after 11 years.



What she enjoyed most was being around her loving family. She was very adventurous riding her motorcycle and zip-lining with her son at 70 years old. They were very close.



She is survived by her only child, James (Nancy) Huffman; two grandchildren, Grace and Sophia Huffman; sister, Loretta Lincicome and nephew, Scott Morrison.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.



The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting with arrangements.



Published in the Advocate on May 21, 2019